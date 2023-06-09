Despite some nasty weather over the weekend, acclaimed author Jackie Woodson delighted the young crowd at Island Free Library during a story hour held on Saturday morning, June 3.
Woodson read her book “The Day You Begin,” a New York Times Bestseller to the kids. But first, Woodson talked a bit about herself and the process of writing and publishing a book, especially the role of the illustrator. Woodson told the children she often never meets the illustrator, nor does she always see the pictures before publication. The writing and illustrating are two separate processes with the publisher as middleman. One time, Woodson said, it took three years to get the illustrations done for one of her books. By the time the illustrations were done, she had forgotten she even wrote the book.