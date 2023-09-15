I wanted to share my personal journey and insights from my time on Block Island, especially for those of you who might be going through tough times while being here. The path I walked was not always smooth, but it led me to a profound understanding that I believe can resonate with you.
As I boarded the ferry on that windy and cloudy day, anxiety clenched my heart. The fear of seasickness loomed large, and I took the high-speed ferry, hoping the discomfort would be fleeting. Despite my worries, a sense of accomplishment washed over me as I set foot on Block Island, knowing I was embarking on a unique adventure. But within moments of departure, the seasickness hit me, and I was sure this would be a onetime experience.
Leaving the island, it took me 20 long minutes to disembark the ferry due to the sickness that had taken over. I headed to New York to be with family, and as we reminisced about my summer, a surprising longing began to grow. I found myself missing the island, its people, and the year-round residents who had shown me remarkable warmth and compassion.
Working at the Block Island Grocery taught me more than the art of retail; it taught me the beauty of acceptance, patience, and cultural understanding. Meeting people from diverse backgrounds enriched my perspective, revealing the importance of respecting each person’s uniqueness and beliefs. While financial compensation was a topic of discussion, the true reward lay in the positive impact I could leave on others, often accompanied by a bright smile.
For those of you facing challenges on Block Island, whether it’s adjusting to the environment, dealing with work, or any personal struggle, I want to share a few words of encouragement. There’s no such thing as a perfect experience, but you have the power to shape your own journey. Embrace the difficulties as opportunities for growth, and remember, this chapter is just a season in your life. Approach each task with dedication, pour your heart into it, and maintain a positive outlook. Hard work is a constant, and your time on Block Island is a fleeting moment.
In the end, my Block Island experience transformed from anxiety and doubt into a cherished memory, brimming with personal growth and meaningful connections. Challenges may seem daunting, but they hold within them the potential for valuable lessons and profound joy.
From my lessons and experiences last year, I found myself in a job that truly resonates with my heart. I now work at one of Block Island’s finest and most beautiful hotels — The Hotel Manisses. Being a part of this hotel and the island feels like a slice of heaven on earth.
To all of you facing the ebb and flow of life on Block Island, I encourage you to stand strong, stay resilient, and find beauty in every moment, even amidst the challenges. Remember, the journey is what you make it, and the memories you create will endure long after you leave the shores of this remarkable island.