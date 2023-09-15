Tyrone Augustus in 2022 at the BIG

Tyrone Augustus, working alongside Manager Karin Martin at the Block Island Grocery in the summer of 2022, always has a huge smile for everyone. (Photo: R. Meyer)

I wanted to share my personal journey and insights from my time on Block Island, especially for those of you who might be going through tough times while being here. The path I walked was not always smooth, but it led me to a profound understanding that I believe can resonate with you.

As I boarded the ferry on that windy and cloudy day, anxiety clenched my heart. The fear of seasickness loomed large, and I took the high-speed ferry, hoping the discomfort would be fleeting. Despite my worries, a sense of accomplishment washed over me as I set foot on Block Island, knowing I was embarking on a unique adventure. But within moments of departure, the seasickness hit me, and I was sure this would be a onetime experience.