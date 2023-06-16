The Harbor Side

The owner of the Harbor Side has retained an attorney to challenge the Water Department on its standby customer status. (Photo: R. Meyer)

After quickly adopting budgets for the Water and Sewer Districts for the upcoming year that starts on July 1, the Joint Water and Sewer Department boards closed their Annual Financial Town Meetings, rearranged their agenda, and went into closed session on Monday, June 12.

By who stayed, and who went, it quickly became apparent that the subject was that of possible, pending litigation by at least one hotel owner on the suspension of standby customer status.