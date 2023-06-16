After quickly adopting budgets for the Water and Sewer Districts for the upcoming year that starts on July 1, the Joint Water and Sewer Department boards closed their Annual Financial Town Meetings, rearranged their agenda, and went into closed session on Monday, June 12.
By who stayed, and who went, it quickly became apparent that the subject was that of possible, pending litigation by at least one hotel owner on the suspension of standby customer status.
Standby customers have traditionally paid a monthly charge for the ability to hook up to the municipal water system in the case of an emergency with their wells. Because the Water Company feels it can’t currently meet the extra demand during the summer months, it suspended the standby customer status last November. Water Superintendent John Breunig did not feel it was fair to charge standby customers a monthly fee since the water company couldn’t ensure it would be able to meet the need during the busy months of July and August.
Several hotel owners objected to the loss of standby protections, and at the Water and Sewer Districts’ meeting last month, a compromise was offered: standby customers would be able to hook up to the system for a maximum of 24 hours, at the discretion of the water superintendent, while they fixed their systems. Breunig suggested they have a spare well pump on hand.
There is currently no charge for the standby option, although customers will pay for the actual amount of water used.
Evidently, that did not satisfy the hotel owners, or at least VVO Real Estate Holding Company, which owns the Harborside. Representing VVO was attorney Joshua Parks of Adler, Pollock and Sheehan, P.C.
When the three commissioners present came out of closed session, Water Chair Brad Marthens said no votes were taken during closed session, but that he wanted to amend the 24-hour rule to add the requirement that the water in the storage tank be at a level of 22.5 feet.
Breunig said the 22.5 feet replaces “discretion” in the standby rules.
Because of the general lack of available water presently during the summer months, the Water Department has been denying those who wish to tie into the system and instead put them on a waiting list. One such property is the Minadeo property on High Street. Last month the Minadeo application was denied, and permission given for the owners to dig a well.
The Minadeo’s engineer, Sergio Cherenzia attended the meeting remotely.
Although Breunig thought it would be a “rehearing” of the request, Cherenzia was actually just interested in clarification.
“There’s no objection to the design of the water allocation,” said Cherenzia. “I just want to make sure my client won’t be forced into joining the water system when allocation becomes available. I just want to be sure what his rights are.”
There is no house currently on the property, so the owners are starting from scratch.
For “a little history,” Breunig said, “in the same area, the same thing happened in 1994.” Due to a lack of available water, there were several houses built in that area, “and they’re all still on their wells.” He assured Cherenzia that his clients would not be forced to hook up to town water. “I don’t think it’s fair to [require you to hook up] after putting in a $25 thousand well after we denied you.”
Water and Sewer Attorney David Petrarca assured him, “There’s no forced obligation to hook up.”
That was fine with Cherenzia, who said, “I just want to report to my client on the policy.”
Could fans of Rhode Island Public Radio (recently rebranded as “The Public’s Radio) have more opportunities to listen to the station here on Block Island?
Aaron Read, Chief Engineer for the R.I. Public Radio wrote in his letter to the Water Company: “In November 2021, we took advantage of a rare ‘filing window’ at the FCC to apply for a new non-commercial signal on 91.9FM on Block Island, and we were successful! The call letters will be WNPK, and it’ll be approx 500 watts; just enough to cover the island and alleviate some longstanding signal coverage issues. Neither WNPN 89.3FM nor WNPE 102.7FM serve Block Island as well as I’d like, especially in warmer weather like summertime.”
Read explained that the tower at the Block Island Power Company was “both quite expensive and also physically full for most of its upper half. I’ve done some research and some signal matrix plots, and I think a signal from the top of the BIWC water tank(s) would accomplish our service goals, with minimal impact to BIWC operations and do it all at a sustainable cost.”
At the meeting, Read said of the signal, “I want to find a home for it,” so he reached out to Breunig a couple of months ago.
While Breunig thought it might provide some revenues, he did express concerns. “Our mission is to provide safe drinking water….then my fear would be a high wind would blow it over and damage the tank,” he said.
Read thought the safety components could be worked out to make sure the unit didn’t pose a danger, especially since it was “small enough.”
Assuming safety could be worked out, Breunig said: “The only other aspect to this would be a Zoning problem.” But, he added that since they needed to go through Zoning for the new water tank anyway, they could include that in the application.
“I think it’s something for the three of you [commissioners] and other board members to think about,” said Breunig. He recommended the commissioners review the information provided in their packets. “It does provide a public service,” he said.
As financing is more or less secured for the new water tank, which will allow the company to store more water to meet the increasing needs in the summer, Breunig said he needed a finalized CAD file for the zoning process.
In other news, the Water Company has been testing its water sources (ponds and wells) for the presence of “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, at the behest of the state of Rhode Island.
“All the wells were clean,” said Breunig, which is excellent news for those on the municipal water system. “The two ponds showed very minor amounts,” he said, most likely because they are “open to the atmosphere. That’s a big win for us.”
The Department of Health paid for the testing under a grant.
“Across the nation, people are dealing with this,” said Breunig. “The industry is spending massive amounts of money.”