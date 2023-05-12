In the ongoing saga of whether it’s a game or an amusement ride, the Zoning Board made a decision on April 26 regarding Aldo’s Bakery’s appeal of a notice of violation for the small carousel outside the bakery.
It’s a case that goes back a couple years to when a complaint was made that the then-new carousel violated the prohibition of amusement parks or rides. A memo written by Attorney William Landry on behalf of the town dated July 16, 2021, states: “This will confirm my opinion that a mechanical – apparently coin operated – children’s horse ride amusement at Aldo’s is a prohibited use under the Town of New Shoreham zoning Ordinance.” However, Landry also writes that “I assume this feature is relatively new at Aldo’s. This use has been prohibited since at least June 17, 1994. Obviously if it was in place prior to then (and has remained in continuous use since then) it could possibly be a lawful non-conforming, pre-existing use, and we should discuss further.”
In the spring of 2022, Aldo’s applied for a game license for the carousel, and was given the following response by Town Clerk Millie McGinnes: “The Town Council met on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at which they considered the Game License Application for Aldo’s Bakery. The Council did not renew the license, as the game is not noted on the application. If the amusement ride located outside of the bakery is the game referenced, it is not a game, but an amusement and is in violation of Section 111. General Prohibition the New Shoreham Zoning Ordinance.”
But Aldo’s argued that the carousel was not an amusement park ride in its response: “In many jurisdictions an amusement ride implies a ride found in an amusement park, such as a roller coaster or Ferris wheel, and does not include kiddie rides that neither require supervision nor the services of an operator. Coin operated kiddie rides are such as are found in front of supermarkets or retail stores… a riding horse or an airplane that move based on the insertion of a coin. These are often viewed as an exception to any prohibitions that exist as to so-called amusement rides.”
Zoning Board Chair Kate Butcher opened the discussion regarding the board’s decision, saying: “I think it is not an amusement park ride. I think it’s a gaming device. It’s coin-operated, plug-in, it’s not permanent, it doesn’t come on a tractor trailer. It’s not much different than what your kid rides on in front of Walmart … I will say that I do think it should be inside.”
Butcher also addressed Aldo’s claim about having coin-operated kiddie rides and various games for years, saying that they didn’t really address having games outside and whether that was a consistent or abandoned use, since gaming devices needed to be inside, not outside the business.
Town Solicitor Nick Solitro said: “I’m not sure it makes any difference. It was a determination of what this ‘thing’ fits better. Is it a game? Is it a ride? That should be the focus of the board.”
Zoning Board Member Judith Cyronak said: “The appellant argued it’s a coin-operated kiddie ride, and so if our ordinance wants to limit those” it should use the industry terminology, not “amusement ride.”
Butcher noted that part of the violation concerned the
lack of a certificate of appropriateness from the Historic District Commission. “In the application,” said Zoning Board member Rob Closter, “it states that Historic District Commission approval would be pursued if the appeal is successful.”
But, later it came up that if the carousel were not an amusement ride, then Historic District Approval would not be needed.
“So we can’t agree with that because we don’t agree it’s an amusement ride,” said member Mark Maguire.
“I agree with that analysis,” said Solitro.
“I don’t think we should be forcing them to fit either amusement ride or gaming device,” said Cyronak, “because, frankly, I think it’s neither.”
The Zoning Board’s decision was to not uphold the notice of violation of the Zoning Official, because, largely, they did not agree with the determination that the carousel was an amusement ride and that was what the violation was dependent on.
There is still the problem of the gaming license though, and whether or not a “coin-operated kiddie ride” is actually governed by that. The application for a game license states: “No person shall keep a billiard table, bagatelle table, pool table, scippio table, video game or any other table of a similar character in the town without first obtaining a license from the Town Council.”