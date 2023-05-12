Aldo's carousel

The small, coin-operated carousel at the plaza of Aldo’s Bakery has been a source of contention for two years now. (Photo: R. Meyer)

In the ongoing saga of whether it’s a game or an amusement ride, the Zoning Board made a decision on April 26 regarding Aldo’s Bakery’s appeal of a notice of violation for the small carousel outside the bakery.

It’s a case that goes back a couple years to when a complaint was made that the then-new carousel violated the prohibition of amusement parks or rides. A memo written by Attorney William Landry on behalf of the town dated July 16, 2021, states: “This will confirm my opinion that a mechanical – apparently coin operated – children’s horse ride amusement at Aldo’s is a prohibited use under the Town of New Shoreham zoning Ordinance.” However, Landry also writes that “I assume this feature is relatively new at Aldo’s. This use has been prohibited since at least June 17, 1994. Obviously if it was in place prior to then (and has remained in continuous use since then) it could possibly be a lawful non-conforming, pre-existing use, and we should discuss further.”