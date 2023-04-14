In a first for Block Island, a dozen people received training in pet first aid and CPR on Saturday, April 8. The event was organized by Block Island police officer James Baino, who joined the New Shoreham Police Department last fall after retiring from a 20-year career as a school resource officer in Pawtucket.
Baino is an experienced K9 officer with a true love of dogs and appreciation for the potential in using them not just to sniff out narcotics, but as therapy dogs for those in anxious and traumatic situations. He recognized a need in a community that is without access to full-time veterinary care, much less emergency care.
The training was conducted by Michelle Calouro, NRP, who brought with her from the mainland a few props, both live and stuffed for demonstration purposes and for people to practice on. Although he looks a bit intimidating, big old “Pounce” was a sucker for a behindthe-ear scratch as he would occasionally get up off his bed and roam the room at the police station where the session took place.
Calouro led the group, which included some of the island dispatch staff and EMTs, through many aspects of pet care, including how to protect them from excess heat, to wound and burn care, the Heimlich maneuver, and CPR, although she did caution that CPR, which is rarely needed in pets, is also only successful five percent of the time. Dogs and cats simply do not suffer from the same maladies leading to situations requiring CPR that humans do, said Calouro, like suffering from heart attacks. It’s used most commonly in cases of choking and drowning.
Participants were invited to practice their newly learned skills on a large stuffed dog who was, eventually, covered in colorful bandaging. She also led the group through a list of foods that humans eat but are poisonous to dogs. Quick tip: check your peanut butter’s ingredient list for the presence of the commonly used sugar substitute xylitol, which is poisonous for dogs. And, avoid sharing salty snacks with your pet.
Baino hopes to make the training an annual event on the island, with another session possibly as soon as next fall. He also hopes to revive the annual rabies shot clinics of the past, and obtain a therapy dog for the island. It would, of course, be a rescue dog, says this lover of mutts.